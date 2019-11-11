TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the 2020 election just two months away, a poll shows incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has extended her lead over the Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

In the latest edition of ETtoday's poll, Tsai (45.7%) was beating her KMT rival (33.7%) by over 12 percentage points. Support for Tsai has risen to 45.7% compared to Han's 33.7%.

Tsai has widened the lead from the previous poll dated Oct. 27 (42.1%: 33.1%). The number of undecided voters decreased from 24.8% to 20.5%, with most siding with Tsai.

Tsai would also maintain a lead over Han (43.7%: 32.6%), even if People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong ( 宋楚瑜) entered the race, according to the poll.

ETtoday conducted the mobile phone survey, interviewing adults over the age of 20 across the country's 22 counties and cities between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. The survey gathered 4,451 valid samples, with a sampling error of plus or minus 1.47 percentage points, and a confidence level of 95 percent.