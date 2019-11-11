  1. Home
Poll suggests Tsai maintains lead even if PFP enters election

With 2020 presidential election just two months away, poll shows Tsai Ing-wen has extended lead over Han Kuo-yu

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/11 18:04
Han (left), Tsai (right).

Han (left), Tsai (right). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the 2020 election just two months away, a poll shows incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has extended her lead over the Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

In the latest edition of ETtoday's poll, Tsai (45.7%) was beating her KMT rival (33.7%) by over 12 percentage points. Support for Tsai has risen to 45.7% compared to Han's 33.7%.

Tsai has widened the lead from the previous poll dated Oct. 27 (42.1%: 33.1%). The number of undecided voters decreased from 24.8% to 20.5%, with most siding with Tsai.

Tsai would also maintain a lead over Han (43.7%: 32.6%), even if People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) entered the race, according to the poll.

ETtoday conducted the mobile phone survey, interviewing adults over the age of 20 across the country's 22 counties and cities between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. The survey gathered 4,451 valid samples, with a sampling error of plus or minus 1.47 percentage points, and a confidence level of 95 percent.
