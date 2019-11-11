TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vietnam's government announced on Friday (Nov. 8) that all Chinese-made smartphones and car GPS devices that depict China's fictitious "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea will be confiscated.

On Friday, Vietnam's state-owned VTC News announced that any smartphones built by Chinese companies, such as Huawei and Xiaomi, or car GPS navigation devices which contain maps displaying the disputed "nine-dash line," will be confiscated by customs officials. The General Department of Vietnam Customs said it would instruct relevant departments to take measures to stop "violations of Vietnam's territorial sovereignty."

Mai Tien Dung, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, said on Nov. 5 that the "nine-dash line" will never be allowed to appear on a map of Vietnamese territory, reported See Hua Daily News. He said that the government will further study the matter and present a report on its findings to the Prime Minister for deliberation.

He said that the goal of the report would be to devise ways to instruct relevant departments on ways of taking timely measures to prevent future portrayals of the Chinese boundary markers entering Vietnamese territory. The announcement on Friday appears to be one of these measures.

UN tribunals have on repeated occasions ruled against the nine-dash-line, which China calls the "cow’s tongue," an assertion that the entire South China Sea is Chinese territory. As the line covers a vast swath of ocean just off the coast of Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation, among others, disputes the validity of the boundary.

In October, the cash-craving executives at DreamWorks saw fit to include China's fictitious "nine-dash line" in its latest animated film "Abominable," taking great pains to include Taiwan within the fabricated dashes, spurring Vietnam to yank the film from its theaters. Later that month, Taiwan's Ministry of Culture said that the film disrespects Taiwan's sovereignty, while a Tainan City councilor described the film as promoting the "nine-dash line" for "bandits."