TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is behind two CES 2020 Innovation Award products, according to the CES website.



ITRI’s PECOLA and iStimUweaR won the prestigious awards, in the categories of Smart Home and Wearable Technologies.

According to the CES website, PECOLA is a companion robot for the elderly that incorporates ambient intelligence. It can detect abnormal behavior and achieve preventive healthcare by collecting and analyzing users’ life signs and physiological data.

“iStimUweaR incorporates flexible, washable, and conductive fabric printed electrodes to create comfortable garments that can provide electrical stimulation and massage functions to promote the wearer’s health,” an introduction to the wearable product on the CES website read. Remotely controlled from an easy-to-use app, iStimUweaR “supports multiple micro-electrical stimulation and enables 24 massage modes for muscle improvement and pain relief.”

ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) said the institute’s products have been among the CES Innovation Award honorees three years in a row, according to a CNA report on Monday (Nov. 11). ITRI will present nine AI products in the AI section of CES 2020 from Jan. 7-10, 2020.

(ITRI photo)