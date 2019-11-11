TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese street dancer was selected as one of the top 16 contestants in the annual Red Bull BC One International Dance Competition on Saturday (Nov. 9), but the Taiwan flag to display his hometown was grayed out during the entire international broadcast.

Nicknamed "BBoy Monkey King," from the dance group "Dream Runnerz," he made history by becoming the first Taiwanese dancer to qualify for the Round of 16 at the Red Bull BC One International in Mumbai, India. However, during the international broadcast of the dance battle, the national flags of all the contestants were shown except his, reported ETtoday.

Taiwan legislator Peng Chung-Hao (彭俊豪) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shared his disappointment through Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 10), calling it a shame. He said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Taiwanese dancer to make an impression and he could not even say where he came from.

Peng added that politics has no place in street dance competitions like this, reported Liberty Times. According to Yahoo News, Taiwanese netizens were furious about the national flag being blurred by organizers of the competition.

Japanese DJ Hiroking and street dancer TAKASHI also expressed their discontent via social media platforms.

Bboy Monkey King started breakdancing when he was at middle school. He previously participated in the Red Bull BC One Taiwan Cypher competition in 2015, but did not advance to the final round.



Bboy Monkey King (left) shows off Taiwan flag. (Facebook "DreamRunnerz" photo)



Taiwan flag grayed out during Red Bull BC One dance competition. (Youtube screenshot)