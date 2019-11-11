LUCKNOW, India (AP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss Monday and elected to bowl in the third one-day international against Afghanistan.

West Indies will be bidding for its first sweep in an ODI series in five years since a 3-0 win at home in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Former captain Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell were rested as West Indies awarded ODI debut to 24-year-old Jamaican batsman Brandon King. Fast bowler Keemo Paul will be playing his first match of the series.

The 17-year-old opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran made his ODI debut for Afghanistan, which has lost 11 matches in a row. Zadran replaced Javed Ahmadi.

In another change, Afghanistan dropped fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and brought in Yamin Ahmadzai.

Lineups:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph.

