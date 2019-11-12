TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candidates in Taiwan’s general presidential election will be provided with state-of-the-art bulletproof vests, according to the head of the National Security Bureau (NSB).

In the two-month countdown to the presidential election in January 2020, the director of the NSB, Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) went to the Legislative Council’s Foreign and National Defense Committee on Monday (Nov. 11) to discuss election security.

According to a report from the NSB, the Secret Service Center will provide Class IIIA anti-ballistic and knife-proof vests to presidential and vice-presidential candidates and their spouses. The armor will be worn by candidates during the campaign and election in case of attack.

Class IIIA bulletproof vests boast the highest level of bullet resistance and effectively prevent penetration by live rounds and sharp objects. However, the vests are heavy, so they will only start being used in the “countdown stage” before and during the election process, according to Liberty Times.

At the committee meeting, Chiu said that the personal security staff of the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), would not be "mixed in" with secret service personnel. Although they would coordinate, it would only be for security reasons, not to divulge classified information, according to CNA.