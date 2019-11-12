  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan presidential candidates to wear state-of-the-art bulletproof vests

NSB's Class IIIA bulletproof vests considered best money can buy

By Sally Jensen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/12 11:00
NSB Director Chiu Kuo-cheng (left).

NSB Director Chiu Kuo-cheng (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candidates in Taiwan’s general presidential election will be provided with state-of-the-art bulletproof vests, according to the head of the National Security Bureau (NSB).

In the two-month countdown to the presidential election in January 2020, the director of the NSB, Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) went to the Legislative Council’s Foreign and National Defense Committee on Monday (Nov. 11) to discuss election security.

According to a report from the NSB, the Secret Service Center will provide Class IIIA anti-ballistic and knife-proof vests to presidential and vice-presidential candidates and their spouses. The armor will be worn by candidates during the campaign and election in case of attack.

Class IIIA bulletproof vests boast the highest level of bullet resistance and effectively prevent penetration by live rounds and sharp objects. However, the vests are heavy, so they will only start being used in the “countdown stage” before and during the election process, according to Liberty Times.

At the committee meeting, Chiu said that the personal security staff of the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), would not be "mixed in" with secret service personnel. Although they would coordinate, it would only be for security reasons, not to divulge classified information, according to CNA.
bulletproof vests
2020 elections
National Security Bureau
NSB

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex Taiwan vice president in disbelief over Tsai’s steady poll numbers
Ex Taiwan vice president in disbelief over Tsai’s steady poll numbers
2019/10/08 17:13
Up to two Taiwan allies may switch to China before 2020 elections
Up to two Taiwan allies may switch to China before 2020 elections
2019/10/02 14:24
Former Taiwan vice president blasts incumbent Tsai for ‘leaning KMT’
Former Taiwan vice president blasts incumbent Tsai for ‘leaning KMT’
2019/09/27 12:14
Taiwan government to purchase nine new cars for president's motorcade
Taiwan government to purchase nine new cars for president's motorcade
2019/09/02 11:08
Taiwan charges 13 intelligence and airline officials in cigarette smuggling case
Taiwan charges 13 intelligence and airline officials in cigarette smuggling case
2019/08/23 13:56