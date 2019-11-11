HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — A young Palestinian who was shot in the back by Israeli forces in an incident caught on video last year says the footage shows just a small part of what was a horrifying day for him.

Karam Qawasmi spoke to The AP after the video emerged last week.

He says he was run over by a military jeep, then beaten for several hours before troops released him, only to shoot him in the back with a painful sponge-tipped bullet as he walked away.

He said Israeli investigators never contacted him.

He says: "I died several times that day ... I closed my eyes and prayed."

Palestinians often say Israeli security forces use excessive or unnecessary force against them. But incriminating video evidence is rare, making such claims hard to prove.