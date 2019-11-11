In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Ga. Nearly four
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, the sun breaks the horizon as guests begin lining up to attend Sunday school class being taught by former Preside
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, Plains Mayor Boze Godwin directs cars into a pecan grove to park behind Maranatha Baptist Church before dawn, in
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, Sarah Dyer, of Chicago, takes a photo of her daughters in the parking lot of Maranatha Baptist Church, before att
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, people wait in line to attend Sunday school being taught by former President Jimmy Carter at Maranatha Baptist Ch
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, Tammy Bailey wears a message on her shirt as she waits in line to attend former President Jimmy Carter's Sunday s
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, a crowd waits in line to attend Sunday school being taught by former President Jimmy Carter at Maranatha Baptist
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, second from right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit, as guests Romona Klu
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that's failing after 95 years, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Pilgrims come by the hundreds for what they describe as a dose of simple decency and devotion in a Bible lesson. They gather hours before class begins.
The church has only 30 or so members, but as many as 450 people are on hand any week Carter teaches.
It's unclear how much longer Carter can continue to teach, but Maranatha Baptist pastor Tony Lowden says he's welcome as long as he's able.
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.