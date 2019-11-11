Scammers target Filipino workers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three major Taiwanese- and Filipino-run groups of scammers have allegedly swindled NT$24 million from Filipino workers in Taiwan, after persuading them to make fake investments through Facebook.

The Taiwan police have recently dealt with several cases of Filipino housekeepers and nursing workers being defrauded of a lot of money. In one case, a Filipino woman lost NT$3 million over a few days and was confronted by co-workers and friends who lent her the money, according to Mirror Media.

One of the victims told reporters that the leaders of the three major groups – Totugn Jevy A Redidon, Vivian Catapang, and Liezl Corderom – previously operated as illegal remittance companies and would often post information about financial investment opportunities with interest as high as 50 percent. She added that most of the fraudsters worked as caregivers, so they had more free time to contact targets via social media.

The police have located a Taiwanese woman suspect surnamed Chung (鍾) and others. Deputy Chief of Taichung Police Precinct, Hsieh Chih-yuan (謝志遠), encouraged Filipino workers in Taiwan to use banks and reputable financial organizations when sending their salaries back home to the Philippines.