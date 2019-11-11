TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with Business Weekly, the founder and director of Yi Fang (一芳) Fruit Tea Kei Tzu-kai (柯梓凱) spoke out on Saturday (Nov. 9) about the online furor the company created back in August.

After kowtowing to Beijing regarding the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests a few months ago, Yi Fang was faced with a backlash in Taiwan and finally declared the company would stay out of politics. Kei explained to Business Weekly how Yi Fang went from being "the light of Taiwan to the traitor.”

Kei admitted that Yi Fang was not the only Taiwan company to be plagued by sensitive political issues on both sides of the strait. WuPaoChun bakery (吳寶春) and 85°C Bakery Café had also had a hunch that "it would come to us sooner or later," the only difference was that for those companies, the problem only reached thunderstorm level, while for Yi Fang it reached typhoon level.

He was in Japan at the time the scandal broke out. He said that he received a tsunami of messages from pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) trolls within four hours of a photo being posted online of a notice at the Hong Kong Central branch of Yi Fang Fruit Tea that read, “We are closed today to stand with the people of Hong Kong.”

He then permitted a China-based Yi Fang representative to post on Weibo to help alleviate the chaos online. However, the Weibo post offended the people of Taiwan and Hong Kong, detonating a chain of boycotts.

Kei recalled that after going through customs on his return to Taiwan, the company had to send two bodyguards to escort him home. He had had no idea that a notice and a Weibo statement would cause such an online uproar.

Yi Fang lost about 70 percent of its Taiwan market in the week after the scandal, according to UDN. It took three months for it to climb back to 60 to 70 percent of what it was before the storm. Kei said that since the incident, Yi Fang’s losses had exceeded NT$50 million (US$1.6 million).

Kei lamented the continued negative comments claiming that Yi Fang had published pro-CCP speeches and had tried to sell out Taiwan. He said that globally Yi Fang sells at least 700,000 cups of fruit tea a day, which means that at least that many people see Taiwan’s name daily.

Kei also stressed that although there are only 150 stores in Taiwan and thousands of stores in mainland China, he still spends more than two thirds of the year in Taiwan. He said that if he had no feelings about Taiwan, he would stay overseas for a longer time.

"How much tax do I pay in Taiwan in one year?" he asked rhetorically, before adding that Yi Fang uses raw materials Made In Taiwan (MIT) and promotes Taiwan's agricultural products to the world. Kei admitted that he had done wrong, but added the whole saga had been misunderstood by the Taiwanese patriotic consciousness, and would take time to clarify in the future.