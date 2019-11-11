TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – T-Star (台灣之星) on Monday (Nov. 11) offered a "Double 11" deal of an unlimited 4G plan for a low price of NT$188 (US$6.18) per month.

The offer is limited to 80,000 winners on T-Star's LINE event page and is only available on Nov. 11. Winners have to immediately process the application for the 30-month prepaid plan, during which time applicants are entitled to a free upgrade for the 5G service.

The "Double 11 Singles' Day" shopping bonanza was initiated by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba 10 years ago. Since then online retailers have jumped on the Double 11 bandwagon to lure shoppers looking for great bargains, as well as stimulate sales.

In addition to T-Star, Asia Pacific Telecom Co. (亞太電信) is also rolling out a special deal for NT$168 (US$5.52) a month on the same day. The 24-month contract is limited to 50,000 applicants.

The country's three telecom giants are also offering unlimited data plans. Chunghwa Telecom (中華電信) announced a Double 11 special offer of unlimited 4G for NT$398 a month (US$13.08), along with a cheaper international data roaming service.

FarEasTone (遠傳電信) is pitching a Double 11 offer of a NT$499 (US$16.40) unlimited data plan. Also, every customer can receive a NT$500 gift voucher that can be used at SOGO and Far Eastern Department stores nationwide.

Taiwan Mobile's (台灣大哥大) unlimited data plan is for NT$699 a month (30-month contract) and NT$999 a month (24-month contract). Customers with a NT$699 plan can receive one Taipei-Seoul round-trip ticket, and NT$999 plan holders can receive two round-trip tickets.

The 11-day free international data roaming service is included in the deals. Other special offers will last until the end of the month.