CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Voters will cast ballots for the Democratic presidential primary in less than three months, and the field of candidates remains crowded.

Roughly a half-dozen Democrats in the very bottom tier of the party's presidential primary are soldiering on, hoping that even after months of campaigning without catching fire in national and state polling that there's still a chance.

Their resolve reflects, in part, some Democrats' insistence that the lineup of top contenders is deeply flawed and that the race is primed for some late twists and turns.

A Colorado Democrat in the race, Sen. Michael Bennet, says he believes that the eventual nominee is as likely to be someone polling at 1% today as it is to be one of the people leading.