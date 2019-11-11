National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|270
|98
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|174
|150
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|119
|268
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|130
|238
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|Indianapolis
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|194
|193
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|300
|189
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|193
|181
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|171
|221
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|137
|259
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|284
|239
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|208
|240
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|251
|170
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|203
|289
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|204
|182
|Carolina
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|225
|228
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|260
|279
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|191
|259
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|250
|205
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|262
|182
|Chicago
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|157
|Detroit
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|217
|237
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|Seattle
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|248
|230
|L.A. Rams
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|226
|191
|Arizona
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|222
|281
___
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
|Monday's Games
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 17
Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
|Monday, Nov. 18
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.