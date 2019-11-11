TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This morning (Nov. 11), New Taipei City's Tamsui District registered 14.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature recorded in an urban area in Taiwan this fall.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reports that radiative cooling caused the mercury to dip in central and northern Taiwan this morning, with mountainous areas dropping to as low as 12 to 13 degrees. In addition to chilly temperatures in New Taipei City, the CWB said that central, northern, and northeastern Taiwan will see lows range between 15 and 18 degrees today and 19 and 21 degrees in the rest of the country.

However, CWB said that as a northeast monsoon weakens, skies clear, and the sun's rays pick up, the temperature will rise significantly during the day. The high temperature in northern and eastern Taiwan is expected to climb to between 26 and 28 degrees today, while central and southern Taiwan could see the mercury climb to 29 degrees.

CWB advises residents to be aware there will likely be a 10-degree temperature difference between night and day. Therefore, the nation's residents are advised to wear a jacket for when the weather turns colder in the evenings.

The weather bureau said the coming week can be roughly divided into three sections. From Monday to Wednesday (Nov. 13), the weather will be stable and will still see a radiative cooling effect, causing cool weather in the mornings and evenings.

From Wednesday night to Thursday (Nov. 14), the northeast wind will increase and northern and eastern Taiwan will likely begin to see scattered showers, bringing cool and wet conditions during the day. During this period, central and southern Taiwan will continue to see stable weather with cool mornings and evenings.

On Friday (Nov. 15), the weather is expected to stabilize across the country. CWB says that radiative cooling will continue to take place, with large temperature swings between night and day.