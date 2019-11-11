  1. Home
Taiwanese, Vietnamese suffer smoke inhalation injuries from fire in Taichung dorm

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/11 12:19
(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a fire broke out at a migrant worker dormitory in Taichung City early on Sunday morning (Nov. 10), 14 Taiwanese and Vietnamese required medical treatment due to smoke inhalation.

The Taichung City Fire Bureau said that at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday morning, it received a report of a fire at a residential building on Zhennan Road, Section 2 in Taichung City's Shalu District. It immediately dispatched units from Shalu, Qingshui, and Longjing districts, including 12 emergency vehicles and 34 firefighters, reported CNA.

According to firefighters, the site of the fire was a three-story residential building used as a dormitory for migrant workers. On the first floor, firefighters encountered many scooters that had ignited, spewing thick, acrid smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at about 1:50 a.m. and rushed five men and nine women who had suffered smoke inhalation to the Kuang Tien General Hospital for treatment. The 14 sent to the hospital included four children and 10 adults, according to the report.


(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)

The four children were Taiwanese girls. The 10 adults included, two Taiwanese men, five Vietnamese women, and three Vietnamese men, reported CNA.

Fortunately, all the individuals suffered only minor smoke inhalation injuries and were fully conscious. After receiving treatment, they were discharged from the hospital later that day.

Taichung City Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.
