  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/11 11:04
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 17 11 3 3 25 60 43
Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62
Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54
Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63
Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48
Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52
Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 45 51
Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 18 13 2 3 29 74 55
N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35
Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52
Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44
Carolina 17 9 7 1 19 53 50
N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51
Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58
New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51
Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49
Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54
Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54
Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45
Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53
Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 18 11 5 2 24 52 46
Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58
Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47
Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56
Arizona 17 9 6 2 20 49 41
Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43
San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64
Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Calgary 2, OT

San Jose 2, Nashville 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 5, Toronto 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.