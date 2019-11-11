TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese businesspeople based in China are a “diminishing force” in terms of support for the Kuomintang (KMT), according to a report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post on Sunday (Nov. 10).

It said that in years past, the KMT has relied on votes from many of the estimated 1 million Taiwanese businesspeople, known as taishang (台商), who live and work in China. However, their traditionally staunch determination to "vote blue" has waned since previous elections.

Besides the fact that the number of taishang is not as large as it used to be, some of them worry the KMT is too close to China. There is concern that China's influence will accelerate the invasion of Taiwan's political and economic spheres, according to the Liberty Times.

The SCMP report quoted an associate professor focusing on taishang-Chinese government relations at the University of Nottingham. She said the role of taishang as a linking community between Taiwan and China had waned as their numbers had fallen.

Official statistics showed investments from Taiwan to China have drastically decreased in 2019. But for the taishang, voting will be primarily based on protecting their economic and investment interests in China, SCMP quotes analysts as saying.

A Taiwanese researcher at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou told SCMP that China-based Taiwanese tend to hold more nuanced views of cross-strait relations, with many rejecting President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) efforts to link the 1992 consensus to “one country, two systems.” The report pointed to Beijing’s “26 measures” announced this month aimed at mobilizing the taishang vote for the KMT.

However, the report quotes other businesspeople who do not understand why Taiwanese people are more worried about one country, two systems than the island’s economic growth, and still intend to vote KMT. “If all this trade [with China] did not exist anymore, then would Taiwan still be there?” one is quoted as saying.

A young Taiwanese working in Shenzhen quoted in the article disagrees. “Tsai’s approach towards Beijing is not as soft as the former president's, Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), but is not as strong as [Ma’s predecessor] Chen Shui-bian's (陳水扁) … Her attitude will make Beijing understand that Taiwan cannot be so easily bullied, but it’s also not so strong that Beijing will brazenly suppress us.”