TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wildfire that broke out in the outskirts of western Taiwan's Taichung City spread precariously close to a freeway on Sunday (Nov. 10), sparking fear among many motorists that the road would be closed to traffic.

At 2:20 p.m., the Taichung City Fire Bureau received a report about a brush fire near an electric tower in the city's Longjing District. The fire was visible to motorists driving past the 185-kilometer mark on National Freeway No. 3.

The fire department dispatched over 100 firefighters to the scene. Due to strong winds, the blaze continued to spread and burn throughout the day and by 4:30 p.m., two hectares had already been burned, reported Liberty Times.

At 10 p.m. rumors spread on Facebook that the fire had spread to the freeway, forcing officials to shut it down. However, the National Highway Police Bureau told CNA that the freeway was in fact open and that squad cars had been dispatched to advise motorists to reduce their speed in that area.

At 12:53 a.m. this morning, firefighters were finally able to extinguish the fire, reported UDN. The fire bureau said it suspects the blaze was intentionally set and if a person was found to be responsible, they could be charged with Offenses Against Public Safety (公共危險罪) for violating the Air Pollution Control Act (空污法).



(Breaking News Commune photo)



(Breaking News Commune photo)



(Breaking News Commune photo)



(Breaking News Commune photo)



(Breaking News Commune photo)



(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)



(CNA photo)