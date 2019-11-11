  1. Home
Hong Kong protester appears shot by police in online video

By  Associated Press
2019/11/11 10:04
HONG KONG (AP) — A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.