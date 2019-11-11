TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Top DJ Martin Garrix is set to headline the Wildbeat music festival taking place Dec. 14-15 at Taipei Dajia Riverside Park.

Additionally, the outdoor electronic music fest organizers have released the names of the first four groups of performing DJs, which include: Barong Family, Martin Garrix, the Australian DJ duo Nervo, and Mr. Z. New acts will be announced daily.

DJ Mag made Garrix the No. 1-ranked artist for three consecutive years (now ranked second behind Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike). Garrix is known as “National Husband” (國民老公) in Taiwan for his remarkable talent and handsome features.

Wildbeat organizers said as soon as they announced that Garrix was coming to Taiwan to perform, 3,000 early-bird tickets sold out immediately the same afternoon (Nov. 9). This shows Garrix's pulling power, they said.

Wildbeat also shared it had been a long journey to book Garrix because of his packed schedule. The organizers added they intended to keep Garrix’s performing date as a secret, but there were a lot of internet rumors saying he would be the last person to perform on the final day (Dec. 15).

