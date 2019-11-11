All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 18 13 2 3 29 74 55 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Boston 16 11 3 2 24 58 40 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 60 57 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54 Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63 Philadelphia 16 9 5 2 20 53 50 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Carolina 17 9 7 1 19 53 50 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51 Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 45 51 Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51 Edmonton 18 11 5 2 24 52 46 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49 Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54 Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54 Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 Arizona 17 9 6 2 20 49 41 Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64 Chicago 16 5 7 4 14 40 49 Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Calgary 2, OT

San Jose 2, Nashville 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.