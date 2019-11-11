Devils strike fast, hold off Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored 22 seconds apart in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves in the New Jersey Devils' 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Brock Boeser had a power-play goal for Vancouver. The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Simmonds opened the scoring on a power play with 8:12 left in the first period. Taylor Hall sent a pass into the Canucks' zone that Kyle Palmieri directed to Simmonds. He put it past goalie Jacob Markstrom for the Devils' second road power-play goal of the season.

Bratt quickly made it 2-0 at 12:10 when he deflected Damon Severson's point shot.

Boeser scored with 7:20 left in the second. He took J.T. Miller's pass, used his speed to skate into the Devil's zone, then beat Blackwood with a low shot to the far corner.

It was the second head-to-head brother clash between Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, the 20-year-old defenseman picked seventh overall in the 2018 draft, and Jack Hughes, the 18-year-old center picked No. 1 by the Devils this year. Quinn Hughes assisted on Boeser's goal.

PANTHERS 6, RANGERS 5, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the shootout winner for Florida against New York.

Frank Vatrano scored in regulation and converted in the shootout for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and a helper and Dominic Toninato and Brian Boyle also scored. Sam Montembeault made 34 saves.

Kaapo Kakko scored the lone shootout goal and had a power-play goal for New York. Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil, Brady Skjei and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.

JETS 3, STARS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg past Dalla.

Scheifele went in on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

