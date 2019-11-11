Bolivia's President Evo Morales looks on during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Morales is calling for new presidential
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):
1 p.m.
Bolivia's military chief says that President Evo Morales should resign so that stability can be restored after weeks of protests over his disputed election.
Speaking on national television, Gen. Williams Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence.
He stepped in after Morales agreed earlier in the day to hold a new election.
Morales' claim to have won a fourth term last month has triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces.