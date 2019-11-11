  1. Home
India 174-5 in Twenty20 decider vs Bangladesh

By  Associated Press
2019/11/11 00:18
India's Shreyas Iyer bat during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur , India, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafi

India's Shreyas Iyer bat during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur , India, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafi

India's K.L. Rahul raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur, India, Sund

India's K.L. Rahul raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur, India, Sund

India's Shreyas Iyer, right, along with K.L.Rahul runs between the wicket during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagp

India's Shreyas Iyer, right, along with K.L.Rahul runs between the wicket during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagp

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul scored attacking half-centuries as India reached 174-5 in the third Twenty20 against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The three-game series is currently tied at 1-1.

Iyer scored a career-best 62 runs off 33 balls — with three fours and five sixes — while Rahul made 52 off 35 balls as they rescued India's innings after a double blow early on.

Put into bat, India made a poor start with big-hitting Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) falling cheaply.

Bangladesh won the first T20 by seven wickets, its first-ever win over India in the T20 format.

India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 to level the series 1-1.

