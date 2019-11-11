India 174-5 in Twenty20 decider vs Bangladesh

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul scored attacking half-centuries as India reached 174-5 in the third Twenty20 against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The three-game series is currently tied at 1-1.

Iyer scored a career-best 62 runs off 33 balls — with three fours and five sixes — while Rahul made 52 off 35 balls as they rescued India's innings after a double blow early on.

Put into bat, India made a poor start with big-hitting Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) falling cheaply.

Bangladesh won the first T20 by seven wickets, its first-ever win over India in the T20 format.

India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 to level the series 1-1.

