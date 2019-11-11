ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights.

Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole Sunday to win his fourth title in memorable circumstances in Antalya.

Hatton, Schwab, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez, Benjamin Hebert and Erik Van Rooyen had all finished tied on 20 under to set up the third six-man playoff in European Tour history.

Schwab had led by three shots going into the final round as the 24-year-old Austrian chased his first European Tour title.

Patrick Reed started the day tied for second after two straight 7-under 65s at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal. On Sunday he shot 71 — just as he did in the first round — to finish tied for 10th on 16 under.

Two-time defending champion Justin Rose (68) ended in a tie for 21st on 13 under.

