All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 58 40 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 60 57 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Florida 16 7 4 5 19 56 58 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 45 51 Detroit 18 5 12 1 11 39 70 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 18 13 2 3 29 74 55 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44 Philadelphia 16 9 5 2 20 53 50 Carolina 17 9 7 1 19 53 50 N.Y. Rangers 14 7 6 1 15 46 45 Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58 New Jersey 15 4 7 4 12 40 60 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51 Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49 Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54 Winnipeg 17 9 7 1 19 48 52 Dallas 17 8 8 1 17 41 42 Chicago 16 5 7 4 14 40 49 Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 18 11 5 2 24 52 46 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Vancouver 17 9 5 3 21 57 45 Vegas 18 9 6 3 21 54 53 Arizona 17 9 6 2 20 49 41 Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43 San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Calgary 2, OT

San Jose 2, Nashville 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.