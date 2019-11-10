TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Taoyuan Flower Festival's Daxi event began on Sunday (Nov. 10), featuring blossoming flowers in a 17-acre field surrounding the Li Teng-fang Mansion.

The organizer of the annual event, the Taoyuan City Government, has grown various flowers in vast fields of fallow farmland, which it has also decorated with installation art. This year’s flower festival will last from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1 at three exhibition areas across the city, according to a CNA report.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the Daxi exhibition is taking place in the Yuemei community in Daxi District from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17. The other two venues are in Zhongli and Pingzhen Districts.

The Zhongli exhibition will take place around Wenxing Rd. and Dongzhi Rd from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, while the Pingzhen event will be held in the vicinity of Miaoqian Rd. and Longxiang Rd. from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that conditions in the Daxi area, where several different agricultural recreational areas are located, are excellent for developing agritourism.

The mayor added that the city government has held many big events in Daxi, including the Taoyuan International Kite Festival and Daxi Bean Curd Festival, all of which were well received by visitors. He added that he hopes the annual flower festival will be increasingly popular and become an important tourist event for Daxi in the future.



(Taoyuan City Government video)



(Taoyuan City Government photos)