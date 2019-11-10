Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) is expected on Monday to name former Premier Chang San-cheng (張善政) as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, his aide told CNA Sunday.

Chang, who served as premier from February to May 2016 during the KMT administration, is being selected based on his administrative experience and unconventional approach to politics, according to the aide.

Chang, 65, was the premier with the highest approval rate during the presidency of Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), from 2008 to 2016.

He has been working as Han's campaign manager since July and has been playing an important role in shaping the Kaohsiung mayor's campaign platforms.

Han's decision will be announced Monday morning at a press conference in Kaohsiung.