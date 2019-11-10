TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A deserted military barrack located on Bitou Cape in northeastern Taiwan has been renovated by tourism authorities, and it opened to the public on Nov. 5 in hopes of attracting more visitors to the area.

The barrack is located at the intersection of Bitou Cape Hiking Trail’s “lighthouse section” and “ridge and valley section” on top of a hill overlooking the point where the East China Sea and vast Pacific Ocean meet.

To make the Bitou Cape area even more attractive to visitors, the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration has renovated the barrack, according to a press release published by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau on Nov. 6. The administration's director, Chen Mei-hsiu (陳美秀), said that many military outposts along Taiwan’s coastline have been deserted over time, including the one at Bitou Cape, where a Marine Corps company was previously stationed.

The renovated base will provide another great spot where visitors can stop to enjoy beautiful sea views and listen to waves lapping the shore. The Bitou Cape barrack is decked out with camouflage consisting of black, green, brown, and ash grey as well as pink, which signifies softness, passion, romance, and love, the statement said.

The administration said that the Bitou Cape barrack is now open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday on a trial basis. In the future, it will seek private investment to enhance the site's visitor services, according to the statement.

For more information, please refer to the Facebook page or the administration’s official website.