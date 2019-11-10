TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot spring season has kicked off at Sichongxi Hot Springs Park in Pingtung County's Checheng Township and will last from now until Feb. 9, 2020.

The Pingtung County Government, which organized the event, has decorated Sichongxi Hot Springs Park with red maple leaves and maple leaf-shaped lights, CNA reported on Saturday. Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said that the park boasts a Japanese atmosphere, with popular traditional Japanese ballads being played on the PA system.

The commissioner added that the park is situated in a mountainous area, while Syuhai Hot Springs Area in Manzhou Township on the other side of County Route 199 is located near the sea. He recommended that visitors to Sichongxi, which is known for its carbonated water, also visit Syuhai to enjoy hot springs in two different geological settings, the news agency reported.

Chang Zheng-sheng (張正昇), an official of a local tourism development association, told CNA that there are Japanese-style bathrobes for rent at the venue for visitors to wear for photoshoots.

The county’s Information and International Affairs Department stated that shuttle bus services operating from Fangliao Railway Station to Sichongxi Hot Springs Park have been planned for hot spring season and that anyone staying one night in Checheng or Sichongxi Hot Springs Area or who has spent more than NT$1,000 (US$32) is eligible for a free towel, said the report.

The department added that many local hotels, hot spring facilities, restaurants, and tour package operators will offer discounts during the event period, according to the report. For more information, please refer to this website.



(Pingtung County Government photos)