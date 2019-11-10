  1. Home
Through Saturday, November 9, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/11/10 14:54
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 16 15 15 30
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 18 14 16 30
Brad Marchand, BOS 16 10 18 28
John Carlson, WAS 18 8 20 28
Connor McDavid, EDM 18 8 19 27
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 18 13 9 22
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 17 9 13 22
Auston Matthews, TOR 18 13 8 21
Elias Pettersson, VAN 17 6 15 21
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 16 9 11 20
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 16 4 16 20
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 20 10 9 19
Jack Eichel, BUF 17 8 11 19
Ryan O'Reilly, STL 18 5 14 19
6 tied with 18 pts.