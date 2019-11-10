Through Saturday, November 9, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/11/10 14:54
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|16
|15
|15
|30
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|18
|14
|16
|30
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|16
|10
|18
|28
|John Carlson, WAS
|18
|8
|20
|28
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|18
|8
|19
|27
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|18
|13
|9
|22
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|17
|9
|13
|22
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|18
|13
|8
|21
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|17
|6
|15
|21
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|16
|9
|11
|20
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|16
|4
|16
|20
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|20
|10
|9
|19
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|17
|8
|11
|19
|Ryan O'Reilly, STL
|18
|5
|14
|19
|6 tied with 18 pts.