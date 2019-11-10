All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 18 13 2 3 29 74 55 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Boston 16 11 3 2 24 58 40 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 60 57 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54 Philadelphia 16 9 5 2 20 53 50 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Florida 16 7 4 5 19 56 58 Carolina 17 9 7 1 19 53 50 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 N.Y. Rangers 14 7 6 1 15 46 45 Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 45 51 New Jersey 15 4 7 4 12 40 60 Detroit 18 5 12 1 11 39 70 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 17 11 3 3 25 54 49 Edmonton 18 11 5 2 24 52 46 Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49 Calgary 19 10 7 2 22 57 55 Vancouver 17 9 5 3 21 57 45 Vegas 18 9 6 3 21 54 53 Nashville 16 9 5 2 20 64 52 Arizona 17 9 6 2 20 49 41 Winnipeg 17 9 7 1 19 48 52 Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43 Dallas 17 8 8 1 17 41 42 Chicago 16 5 7 4 14 40 49 Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60 San Jose 17 6 10 1 13 46 63 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.