|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|74
|55
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|12
|3
|1
|25
|49
|35
|Boston
|16
|11
|3
|2
|24
|58
|40
|Toronto
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|60
|57
|Pittsburgh
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|58
|44
|Montreal
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|61
|54
|Philadelphia
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|53
|50
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|50
|48
|Florida
|16
|7
|4
|5
|19
|56
|58
|Carolina
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|53
|50
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|52
|52
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|46
|45
|Columbus
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|40
|58
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|45
|51
|New Jersey
|15
|4
|7
|4
|12
|40
|60
|Detroit
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|39
|70
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|17
|11
|3
|3
|25
|54
|49
|Edmonton
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|52
|46
|Colorado
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|62
|49
|Calgary
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|57
|55
|Vancouver
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|57
|45
|Vegas
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|54
|53
|Nashville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|64
|52
|Arizona
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|49
|41
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|48
|52
|Anaheim
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|45
|43
|Dallas
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|41
|42
|Chicago
|16
|5
|7
|4
|14
|40
|49
|Minnesota
|17
|6
|10
|1
|13
|46
|60
|San Jose
|17
|6
|10
|1
|13
|46
|63
|Los Angeles
|17
|5
|11
|1
|11
|43
|66
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Buffalo 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 0
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO
Ottawa 4, Carolina 1
Washington 5, Vegas 2
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3
Colorado 4, Columbus 2
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.