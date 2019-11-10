Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons (28) and Johan Larsson (22) go after the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy during an NH
Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (77). Alex Killorn (17) and Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in
Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat, left, and Buffalo Sabres' Conor Sheary (43) battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockho
Tampa Bay Lightning Brayden Point (21) take a shot as Buffalo Sabres' goalie Linus Ullman defends during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockholm
Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson (22) and Tampa' Bay Lightning Anthony Cirelli (71) go after the puck during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockhol
Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockholm Sweden. Fri
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lighting beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.
Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves. Tampa Bay also beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday.
Hedman, who is from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, converted a power-play slap shot 1:58 into the second period, lifting the Lightning to a 2-1 lead.
Marcus Johansson, another Swede, was in the penalty box when Hedman scored his third goal of the season.
Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which has dropped five in a row. Carter Hutton made 35 saves.
The two sold-out games in Stockholm's Ericsson Globe were part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports