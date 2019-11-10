  1. Home
Raptors' Lowry (thumb), Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely

By  Associated Press
2019/11/10 05:32
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli (20) during the first half of an NBA basketba

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) leaves the court with the help of guard Fred VanVleet (23) and guard Norman Powell (24) as New Orleans Pelican

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after injuries against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lowry fractured his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday night's 122-104 victory. The team said Saturday he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Ibaka sprained his right ankle and will undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles, where Toronto plays the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers and former teammate Kawhi Leonard on Monday.

Lowry is averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 assists. Ibaka is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.