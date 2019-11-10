|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|17
|12
|2
|3
|27
|69
|53
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|12
|3
|1
|25
|49
|35
|Boston
|16
|11
|3
|2
|24
|58
|40
|Toronto
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|58
|54
|Buffalo
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|50
|48
|Pittsburgh
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|55
|42
|Carolina
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|52
|46
|Montreal
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|58
|52
|Florida
|16
|7
|4
|5
|19
|56
|58
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|50
|48
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|52
|52
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|46
|45
|Columbus
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|38
|54
|New Jersey
|15
|4
|7
|4
|12
|40
|60
|Ottawa
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|41
|50
|Detroit
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|39
|70
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|17
|11
|3
|3
|25
|54
|49
|Edmonton
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|52
|46
|Calgary
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|57
|55
|Vegas
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|52
|48
|Vancouver
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|57
|45
|Colorado
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|58
|47
|Arizona
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|46
|37
|Nashville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|64
|52
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|48
|52
|Anaheim
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|45
|43
|Dallas
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|41
|42
|Chicago
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|38
|46
|San Jose
|17
|6
|10
|1
|13
|46
|63
|Minnesota
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|42
|57
|Los Angeles
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|41
|63
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Buffalo 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 0
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.