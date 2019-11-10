All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 17 12 2 3 27 69 53 N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35 Boston 16 11 3 2 24 58 40 Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 58 54 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 55 42 Carolina 16 9 6 1 19 52 46 Montreal 16 8 5 3 19 58 52 Florida 16 7 4 5 19 56 58 Philadelphia 15 8 5 2 18 50 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 N.Y. Rangers 14 7 6 1 15 46 45 Columbus 16 6 7 3 15 38 54 New Jersey 15 4 7 4 12 40 60 Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 41 50 Detroit 18 5 12 1 11 39 70 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 17 11 3 3 25 54 49 Edmonton 18 11 5 2 24 52 46 Calgary 19 10 7 2 22 57 55 Vegas 17 9 5 3 21 52 48 Vancouver 17 9 5 3 21 57 45 Colorado 16 9 5 2 20 58 47 Arizona 16 9 5 2 20 46 37 Nashville 16 9 5 2 20 64 52 Winnipeg 17 9 7 1 19 48 52 Anaheim 17 9 7 1 19 45 43 Dallas 17 8 8 1 17 41 42 Chicago 15 5 7 3 13 38 46 San Jose 17 6 10 1 13 46 63 Minnesota 16 5 10 1 11 42 57 Los Angeles 16 5 10 1 11 41 63

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.