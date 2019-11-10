MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored twice against his former club to help Bayern Munich rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Bundesliga's "Klassiker" on Saturday.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels' own goal in the 80th minute of his first game back at his former club compounded the visitors' misery in their fifth consecutive heavy defeat in Munich.

Dortmund lost 5-0 in Munich in April, 6-0 last year, 4-1 in April 2017 and 5-1 in October 2015.

Lewandowski got the latest thrashing underway in the 17th minute, heading in Benjamin Pavard's cross after being left in plenty of space by the Dortmund defense.

It ensured the Polish striker stretched his Bundesliga record by scoring in each of the opening 11 games of the season.

But Bayern had to wait till the 47th before Serge Gnabry got the second goal, though he had to wait for VAR checks to confirm Thomas Müller was not offside.

Müller set up Lewandowski for his second goal in the 76th, taking the striker's tally to 16 goals in 11 league games.

Hummels' own goal came after he was pressurized by Thiago Alcântara, and it ensured Bayern's interim coach Hansi Flick claimed his second win in two games.

Flick took over after Niko Kovac was fired on Sunday and now has a good chance of staying in charge for the rest of the season.

