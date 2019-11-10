  1. Home
77-foot tree installed at New York City's Rockefeller Center

By  Associated Press
2019/11/10 02:44
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Florida, N.Y., is craned

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - A crew member smiles from inside the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spr

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - Carol Schultz, center, donor of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, poses with her family in front

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - Workers prepare to raise the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - Carol Schultz drives a spike into the trunk of a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Florida, N.Y., that s

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Florida, N.Y., pulls int

A worker helps prepare the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, for lifting upright to a platform at Rockefel

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, lifted and prepared before being set on a platform at Rockefeller Ce

Spectators look on as the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, lays on its side after arriving at Rockefeller

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is lifted and prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Cent

Carol Schultz, who donated the 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce for the 2019 Rockefeller Christmas Tree, pounds a spike in the base of the tree Satu

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is secured as its set on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday,

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is moved to a platform where it will be secured at Rockefeller Cente

Workers work to free a cable as its released from the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, as its prepared fo

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday

Workers steady the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, just before it was set on platform at Rockefeller Cen

A worker helps prepare the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, for lifting upright to a platform at Rockefel

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is secured after it was set on a platform at Rockefeller Center Satu

The freshly cut bottom of the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is seen as the tree is prepared for liftin

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago has been installed at New York City's Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The 77-foot (23.5-meter) tree from the village of Florida, New York, was lifted into place Saturday.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling in 1959 and put it on a table. She planted it in her front yard after the Christmas season and watched it grow.

Schultz and her companion, Richard O'Donnell, went onto Rockefeller Center's website in 2010 and entered the tree into the selection pool. They learned earlier this year that it had made the cut.

The tree was chopped down Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

The televised lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4.