NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Ciaran Clark scored for the second time in a week as Newcastle came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 Saturday and secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.

The Magpies were trailing to Harry Wilson's well-taken opener at St. James' Park, but American DeAndre Yedlin leveled with a powerful header with the break approaching and Republic of Ireland defender Clark, who scored in last Saturday's 3-2 victory at West Ham, struck seven minutes after the restart to seal the win.

"It is massive result for us and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the international break," Yedlin said. "The gaffer (boss) told me to get into the box more ... I was a bit nervous when they were checking VAR."

The hosts often threatened on the break but also had to defend tenaciously in front of a crowd of 44,424 as Bournemouth fought all the way to the whistle in an ultimately vain mission to get something from an entertaining game.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle heads into the international break with 15 points from its first 12 games, a more than satisfactory return from a difficult run of fixtures, and sit just a point behind the Cherries, who started the day in seventh place in the table.

