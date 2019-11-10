SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived at a union headquarters, a day after being released from prison.

Da Silva was expected to give an address Saturday at the headquarters of the Metalworkers' Union near Sao Paulo.

Da Silva once led the union, which served as the base for his political career.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the building, many wearing red T-shirts and waving flags. A giant image of the former leader wearing the presidential sash stood in the middle of the crowd.

Da Silva was released from prison Friday after the Supreme Court ruled a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted.

Da Silva is still appealing his conviction related to the alleged purchase of a beachfront apartment.