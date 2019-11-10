In this July 8, 1986, file photo, World War II Navajo veterans and supporters march through the reservation in a show of solidarity against giving up
FILE - In this March 23, 2005, file photo, a portrait of U.S. Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, is shown behind her father, Terry Piestewa, right, and her son,
FILE - In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Jerry Best, a Vietnam War veteran of the Cheyenne tribe, dances on during a Native American blessing for vet
FILE - In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Kevin Zotigh, of the Kiowa tribe, performs a ceremonial dance as part of
In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Blas Preciado, left, a Vietnam War veteran of the Kiowa tribe, talks with Marine Cpl. Frank Tartsah, right, also of
FILE - This March 9, 2012, file photo, shows a photograph of Miguel Trujillo of Isleta Pueblo, N.M., and his daughter on display for an exhibit at the
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new PBS film, "The Warrior Tradition," seeks to examine the history of Native Americans in the U.S. military since World War I.
Through interviews with veterans, the documentary shows how Native American veterans transformed the life for tribal members and used their service to expand civil rights.
The film illustrates the mixed feelings some Native Americans felt toward the U.S. military and how tribal members embraced those who served as "warriors."
Director Larry Hott says the Native American veterans in the film believed military service was part of their family history and wasn't just about a way to escape poverty.
The one-hour documentary co-produced by WNED-TV Buffalo Toronto and Florentine Films/Hott Productions, Inc., is scheduled to air on most PBS stations Monday.