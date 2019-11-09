TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s Tencent Sports suddenly halted the live broadcast of a key NBA game Saturday (November 9) as a man seated in the front row of the audience was seen wearing a Taiwanese flag on his clothes.

The broadcaster declared that elements in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat did not “correspond to broadcasting standards,” without giving a further explanation.

A closer look at the footage revealed that the problem was not a racist slogan or a streaker racing across the hall, but the simple presence of Taiwan’s national flag on an Asian-looking man sitting right in the front row, clearly visible in the center of the picture.

Viewers complained that the rebroadcast only showed the left half of the baseball cour, and that none of the action on the right half was visible, the Central News Agency reported.

At the time the broadcast was suspended, an estimated 25 million people were watching the Lakers vs. Heat game, reports said, leading to many angry reactions online.

The incident follows the controversy surrounding a tweet by NBA team Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong’s democracy protests. Tencent Sports reportedly still refuses to broadcast any Rockets games.

