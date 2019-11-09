  1. Home
  2. World

Floods become UK election issue as parties spar over funding

By  Associated Press
2019/11/09 19:52
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits an optician shop after flooding, in Matlock, north England, Friday Nov. 8, 2019. A woman died after bein

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits an optician shop after flooding, in Matlock, north England, Friday Nov. 8, 2019. A woman died after bein

A flooded street in Matlock, northern England, Friday Nov. 8, 2019. Torrential rain drenched parts of north and central England, swelling rivers, forc

A flooded street in Matlock, northern England, Friday Nov. 8, 2019. Torrential rain drenched parts of north and central England, swelling rivers, forc

Fire and Rescue service members lift a man onto an inflatable boat that has been used to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in in Doncaster, north

Fire and Rescue service members lift a man onto an inflatable boat that has been used to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in in Doncaster, north

A young man feeds a child a bottle of milk as his father pulls an inflatable boat they have been using to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Do

A young man feeds a child a bottle of milk as his father pulls an inflatable boat they have been using to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Do

LONDON (AP) — British political leaders are swapping blame over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge becomes an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting parts of northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rain fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.

Corbyn said the Conservative government had "failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and said the government was investing more money in flood defenses.

The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe "danger to life" flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.