  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan east coast road wins landscape architects award in Philippines

Renovation project spared trees and cut down on concrete

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/09 17:06
Hualien's No.9 highway won a landscaping prize (photo courtesy of Directorate General of Highways).

Hualien's No.9 highway won a landscaping prize (photo courtesy of Directorate General of Highways). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hualien County section of the No.9 highway won an excellence award from the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Asia-Pacific region, reports said Saturday (November 9).

The Ministry of Transportation’s Directorate General of Highways received the prize at a ceremony in the Philippines Friday (November 8), the Central News Agency reported.

When the road’s renovation was launched in 2017, architects broke with tradition by starting with the landscape planning, according to the directorate general. The authorities consulted safety, environment and traffic management experts and asked them to form an advisory committee.

The group took a close look at each segment of the road and organized workshops to hear the opinions of local residents, while deciding to keep 3,000 trees along the trajectory intact, CNA reported. In addition, the use of concrete was also reduced in comparison with traditional road-building methods.

The directorate general said it was the first time it took part in an international competition of this kind, and the award for the No.9 highway would contribute to a better environment for road users and residents alike.
Hualien County
No. 9 highway
Directorate General of Highways
International Federation of Landscape Architects
landscaping
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's MOEA collaborates with Philippines to host APEC forum
Taiwan's MOEA collaborates with Philippines to host APEC forum
2019/10/29 14:57
Taiwan invites TV show hosts from New Southbound Policy countries
Taiwan invites TV show hosts from New Southbound Policy countries
2019/10/19 14:30
Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Taiwan
2019/10/17 20:02
Strong quake leaves 1 dead, dozens injured in Philippines
Strong quake leaves 1 dead, dozens injured in Philippines
2019/10/17 09:44
Filipino farmers protest as rice prices drop
Filipino farmers protest as rice prices drop
2019/10/16 20:17