TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum has launched a new media art exhibition that features a virtual reality (VR) version of a renowned painting from the Song Dynasty and is underway at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) until Jan. 30, 2020.

According to the museum, it commissioned Taiwanese electronics giant HTC to create a VR work based on the treasured painting “Along the River During the Qingming Festival” (清明上河圖), which was painted by Song Dynasty artist Zhang Zeduan (張擇端) and captures the landscape and daily life of the Northern Song capital of Bianjing (汴梁).

The museum explained that by experiencing the immersive work, visitors can learn more about the lives of people in the Song dynasty in a more vivid and interesting way. The museum's director, Wu Mi-cha (吳密察), expressed his excitement and said that compared to seeing a digital form of the picture on the internet, visitors will be more engaged by the VR work.

In addition, events led by Wu Wei-we (吳維緯), a professor in the Department of Performing Arts at Shu-Te University, and Sun Hope Taiwanese Opera Troupe (尚和歌仔戲劇團) will kick off on Dec. 21 and Jan. 11, 2020, respectively.

Please visit the website for further information.



(Photo courtesy of National Palace Museum)