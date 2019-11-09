  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rare western marsh harrier sighted in South Taiwan

Sighting in 1865 was never officially confirmed

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/09 15:44
A western marsh harrier in Pingtung County (photo by Wu Chia-kun).

A western marsh harrier in Pingtung County (photo by Wu Chia-kun). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Birdwatchers near the resort town of Kenting have spotted a western marsh harrier, a bird of prey never officially seen in Taiwan before, reports said Saturday (November 9).

A significant number of migratory birds have been moving across Pingtung County on Taiwan’s southern tip, an area on their route to warmer climes ahead of winter.

A birdwatcher posted two pictures on Facebook of birds he had seen near a lake in the area. While one of the animals was a relatively common eastern marsh harrier, a netizen identified the other bird as a western marsh harrier or Circus aeruginosus, more common in Europe, West Asia and Africa, but officially never seen in Taiwan before, the Central News Agency reported.

As far back as 1865, it had been reportedly spotted in Kaohsiung, but since there was no photographic or other evidence, the sighting was never officially accepted.

The western marsh harrier, also known as Eurasian marsh harrier, is 43 to 54 centimeter in length and has a wingspan of 115 to 130 cm.

The Longluan Lake Wetland where the rare bird was sighted, is known as a popular site for migratory birds. The management of Kenting National Park has even installed a birdwatching center in the area, according to CNA.
western marsh harrier
Circus aeruginosus
birds of prey
migratory birds
Kenting
Lungluan Lake

RELATED ARTICLES

RC glider kills woman holding toddler in Taiwan
RC glider kills woman holding toddler in Taiwan
2019/11/02 20:43
Migratory birds over S. Taiwan hit record high in 31 years
Migratory birds over S. Taiwan hit record high in 31 years
2019/10/06 09:20
MOTC criticized by Taiwan public over THSR extension plan
MOTC criticized by Taiwan public over THSR extension plan
2019/09/30 13:11
Japanese man rushed to hospital after diving accident in southern Taiwan
Japanese man rushed to hospital after diving accident in southern Taiwan
2019/08/15 17:10
Lifeguard whacks foreigner with metal rod for flipping him off on S. Taiwan beach
Lifeguard whacks foreigner with metal rod for flipping him off on S. Taiwan beach
2019/08/06 17:19