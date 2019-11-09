Global Youth Trends Forum held in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Global Youth Trends Forum organized by the Ministry of Education (MOE) kicked off Saturday (Nov. 9) at the Hilton Taipei Sinban Hotel.

This year, the forum’s three major topics for discussion, which will be led by the Youth Pilot Group comprising young Taiwanese talent, are educational creativity, regional revitalization, and smart living. The two-day forum runs until Sunday (Nov. 10).

Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who was present at the opening ceremony, said that Taiwan’s government has worked hard in these areas over the past few years. He encouraged Taiwanese students to go abroad and young people from other countries to study or undertake internships in Taiwan.

Chen added that young people are key to the future and expressed hope that they would reflect on how they can contribute to society. “Don’t lose sight of your original intentions, and bravely face challenges,” he said, according to CNA.

It is the seventh consecutive year the Youth Development Administration has held the forum, according to the MOE. Participating this year are 350 young people from 26 countries spanning five continents.

Youth from all over the world have set up cultural exhibition booths throughout the venue to share their local food, specialties, and customs. Taiwanese stalls boast the blue-and-white “Taiwanese slipper,” bucket hats, jianzi, and other symbolic items.

The MOE remarked that the purpose of the forum is to provide opportunities for local youth to connect with the international community. The forum’s discussion topics are selected based on international trends and important issues concerning young people today.