A Hindu pilgrim touches in obeisance an image of Hindu deities Rama, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security fo
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 photo, a man holds a brick reading "Jai Shree Ram" (Victory to Lord Ram) as bricks of the old Babri Mosque are pi
A statue of Hindu god Rama stands beside the River Sarayu in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security forces were on high alert ahead
Hindu pilgrims gather by the banks of the River Sarayu to perform morning rituals in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security forces
A Sadhu, Hindu holy man, offers prayers in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security forces were on high alert ahead of the Supreme Co
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.
The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country's most contentious issues.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.
The Supreme Court says in a judgment on Saturday that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.
The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.