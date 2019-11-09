  1. Home
Norwegian athlete famous for lucky temple hat visits Taiwan

Iden will run in a marathon and become an honorary citizen of Changhua County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/09 14:36
Norwegian triathlon champion Gustav Iden (center) welcomed in Taiwan by Changhua County Magistrate Wang Hui-mei (left).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Norwegian athlete who went viral for wearing a “lucky cap” with the name of a Taiwanese temple arrived in Taiwan Saturday (November 9).

Gustav Iden became famous on the island after he was seen wearing the hat on stage when receiving a triathlon winner’s medal in the French town of Nice last September. The cap showed the Chinese characters for “Puyan Shunze Temple” (埔鹽順澤宮), the name of a place of worship in the Changhua township of Puyan.

However, Iden had reportedly never even visited Taiwan, only passing through an airport in transit, but had found the cap lying on the ground during a triathlon event in Tokyo.

As a result of his win in France, the hat suddenly became a hotly sought-after item in Taiwan, turning into a local souvenir.

On Saturday, Iden and his hat showed up at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where he was welcomed by Changhua County Magistrate Wang Hui-mei (王惠美), the Central News Agency reported.

His itinerary included a thanksgiving appearance at the Shunze temple during the afternoon and a run in the Tianzhong marathon on Sunday (November 10). He would also taste local delicacies like guavas and take part in a news conference promoting a beef and a mutton festival, while receiving the honorary citizenship of Changhua County.
