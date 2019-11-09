TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Saturday (Nov. 9) that group tickets for 10 train lines will be available for pre-booking beginning Tuesday (Nov. 12).

It is hoped that the tickets, which will be available for purchase up to three months in advance, will make Taiwan's railways more convenient and bolster tourism in the eastern part of the country, according to CNA.

Group tickets are currently pre-sold two months to 20 days before departure, according to TRA regulations. In order to help groups of travelers, especially foreign tourists, plan their trips, the TRA decided to allow groups to purchase tickets for 10 select train routes up to 3 months in advance:

The 10 train routes are as follows:

Taipei to Hualien: No. 212, 241 (Tze-chiang) and No. 71, 72, 73, 74 (Chu-kuang)

Taipei to Taitung: No. 410, 439 (Tze-chiang) and No. 81, 82 (Chu-kuang)