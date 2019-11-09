TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mobile toilets are now available at three of Taipei’s night markets every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for visitors who need to answer nature’s call.

Portable toilet trailers are in place at Shilin Night Market (士林夜市), Ningxia Night Market (寧夏夜市), and Bangka Night Market (艋舺夜市) between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday, according to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The measure is meant to provide a more comfortable environment at some of Taipei’s most popular tourist attractions.

Staff will be stationed at the toilets for maintenance and to ensure a pleasant restroom experience, said the DEP. The trial service, which will be available through the end of the year, will continue if it is well received, reported CNA.

The Taipei City Government has worked to increase accessibility to toilets across the city for both residents and tourists. A program was launched in 2012 in which businesses at 14 different night markets were encouraged to offer free access to restrooms.

In addition, individuals can download the “愛台北” app to locate the nearest public toilets, said the DEP.